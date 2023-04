As big as my hand!

This darling baby rabbit was munching on violets in the drizzle this afternoon. So tiny, very gray and just precious. I got quite close before she hopped off, under the barn. T saw a glimpse of it yesterday, I got a lovely view. The garden doesn't stand a chance with the deer and bunnies, but we love them.



For the Record,

This day came in drizzly and cool.



All hands enjoying our cat 'twins' from different parents.