Previous
A trip to Wareham and the Cape Cod Canal by berelaxed
Photo 3033

A trip to Wareham and the Cape Cod Canal

We had a sunny day and drove towards the Cape for our favorite fried lobster...delish.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.

All hands happy
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Looks delish
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise