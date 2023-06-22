Previous
Rainbow Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3036

Rainbow Raven

Busy day, wondering about the weather on Saturday for the Fairy House activity and packing for our vacation in Machiasport, Maine.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny with clouds and a hint of humidity.

All hands busy.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fingers crossed
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise