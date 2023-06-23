The threat of rain

Unfortunately, the 60% threat of rain, plus wet grass from rain perhaps tonight, caused us to cancel the Hanover Garden Club Fairy House building activity. I have used this photo before in 2017 when we had to cancel as well. I've given this one a few tweaks, but you have seen the Dog Violet Fairy, one of my favorites of Cicely Mary Barker's collection, before.



The carnival and vendors on the field will go on as planned. Sadly, our activity is not suitable with wet grass for the kids to kneel in and soaked card-stock fairies with natural materials that will just turn into a wet mess laid out in the cardboard containers and baskets. It's all packed up and ready for next year. It's rained and rained this spring. I think we have a rainy first week of vacation too, but we don't care as long as we are tucked in our cozy house. The rainy 6-7 hour drive will not be great, but we'll manage. Then there are the cats, hopefully they will be in La la land for the duration.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain overnight, some clearing and weak sun, then more rain forecast.



