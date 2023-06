Yes, Raven...

You are coming too, along with Fianna. It's a long drive, but you will be very sleepy.



We hope to leave before 11, leaving earlier means we'd be stuck in Boston commuting traffic unless we left at 3AM. The cat cases are secured, side by side in the back seat. Sedation and nausea pills after breakfast, then we hope they will be easy to manipulate and get into the cases without drama. Hmm.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid with a shower while I was belting the cat cases in the car.



All hands busy