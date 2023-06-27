Eagle's eye view

This is not my photo, it's a drone shot that David took while in Machiasport a couple of summers ago. Our house, the twin house on the left is in the thumbnail. The water you see is the tidal Machias River, home of lobsters and clams and all sorts of fishies. It mingles with the salty waters of the Machias Bay and the Gulf of Maine, the Atlantic Ocean. We are treated to a magnificent view of islands and open water from our spot on the bluff overlooking the river, below the historic Congregational Church. We love our neighbors on both sides, some very quiet and the others, wonderful friends. The house was a wedding gift from family for my maternal great grandparents. It's circa 1840, once the middle house of three. That house os gone, as well as the huge barn behind our house that collapsed in the 60s. I saw it as a child, but could not go in. A huge buggy was hoisted on ropes from the sagging roof. A hurricane sadly brought it all down.



The cats have been medicated with Cerenia nausea meds in pill-pockets that went down like a charm. The anxiety pills are Gabapentin capsules. We opened them and mixed the powder with butter and whipped cream. They could smell the meds, but we managed to get it down. All nooks and secret places are blocked. They are on the piazza. Their travel cases are belted into the car. They will be ferried out in a small case and tucked in when the car doors are closed. Phew, I will be relieved when they are in and on the way.



For the Record,

This day came in with a wild thunderstorm, rain is threatening now.



All hands busy & excited.