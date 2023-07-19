Schoodic Peninsula Splash

The sun was out by noon today waking up to fog and a moment of torrential rain. We decided to go to a shop we love in Millbridge and on to Winter Harbor for lunch.



After lunch we went to our favorite spot on the Schoodic Peninsula, a part of Acadia National Park. The sun was shining, we watched the surf against the rocks snd a large seal frolicking in the waves looking for fish. The Atlantic is a good distance below me in the photo, I was in no danger, but I could feel the chill in the air as the waves crashed against the rocks below me. The sounds, the sea air and sun, the best the great State of Maine can offer. The State Motto, Vacationland,was well chosen.



For the Record,

All hands happy