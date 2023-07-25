Previous
A bug for Jenny Wren's babies. by berelaxed
A bug for Jenny Wren's babies.

Both house wren parents were working furiously hunting bugs for their babies. I saw earwigs, caterpillars and this winged green flyer offered a. The babies are still not old enough to see. They will spent 12-14 days from hatching to fledging in the nest swinging over the flora on the mound behind our patio. It's a perfect location for photos.

I'm tired, I met a friend this morning to give her something for her cats. Traffic lights and traffic everywhere, my month in rural Maine was so different, it's always a shock.

This day came in HOT and humid.This week will get hotter they say. Thunder and rain too.

All hands adjusting.
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Corinne C ace
What a fabulous capture!
July 25th, 2023  
