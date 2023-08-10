Previous
Her Most Royal Highness, Raven the 1st by berelaxed
Photo 3085

Her Most Royal Highness, Raven the 1st

In honor of her First Birthday, our Raven donned her crown. Yes, she really was wearing it. The ghost of Raspberry must have been smiling down.

For the Record,
This day came in with increasing clouds and a wild rainstorm on the way.

All hands happy, Fianna and Raven are now one. Approximate birthdays, 2 months apart, based on their teeth, since they are adopted rescues.
