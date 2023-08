"Relax, it's only crabgrass!"

I'm so happy that this little one is helping with the crabgrass instead of munching on lovelier things in the garden. They have amazing appetites.



For the Record,

This day came in with lovely weather. We're looking forward to the mid season finale for Outlander this evening and the first episode of Men in Kilts, season 2. It will be Droughtlander as they say for some months as we wait for the second part of Outlander season 7.



All hands happy it's Friday