Rising Rainbow by berelaxed
Photo 3094

Rising Rainbow

Iridescence Rising

shimmering
flying rainbow,
many hued dancer,
hovering, sipping,
rising, returning
to the sky

For the record,
This day came in cool with less humidity. We visited cherished friends for dinner and wonderful conversation this afternoon and evening.

All hands thinking of Maui and her people.

Aloha
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
