Sunday at the Seashore by berelaxed
Photo 3102

Sunday at the Seashore

The Trollwife was able to pick up and excellent beach lounge chair at an excellent summer sale. She put it to good use today.

For the Record,
This day came in with a mixture of sun and clouds.

All hands happy.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
849% complete

