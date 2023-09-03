Unwanted Guests

A friend of one of these yellow jackets stung me today. I was standing on the patio a good distance away from the hummingbird feeders and suddenly one stung me on my wrist, just above my Apple Watchband. It's red and swollen. They are swarming the feeders looking for sweet nectar as their flower sources are fading away. The hummers can't feed and they are unwanted patio guests. I consulted Google and have now sprayed the feeders with a water and white vinegar solution. It seems to have helped a bit, but they are still swarming around. The hummingbirds really need the nectar now. Their flower sources are depleted and they need to feed heavily to prepare for their long migratory flights. It's a yearly problem at the end of summer.



For the Record,

This day came in much warmer, but the humidity stayed bearable.





All hands not fond of yellow jackets. Three stings this season for me.