Gathering in the Golden Hour by berelaxed
Photo 3112

Gathering in the Golden Hour

The Trollwife loves mushroom as was determined that I pick these for dinner. (Psst... one should never trust a troll even one as domesticated as The Trollwife.)

For the Record,
This day came in sooo hot. I was inside most of the day.

All hands hoping for cooler weather.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
852% complete

View this month »

