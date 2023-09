Amal

We were humbled to take part in welcoming Amal to Boston. She's a 12ft puppet representing a 10 year old Syrian child, walking the world in search of a home. Today she began her USA tour in Boston, MA. Amal is bringing attention to refugee children throughout the world.





For the Record,

This day came in very hot. Luckily, there was a sea breeze in Dewey Square to cool us a bit when we walked with Amal.





All hands moved by our experience today