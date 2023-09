The most excellent inside pumpkin patch!

We were tempted to ...pick a peck of pimpled pumpkins! We purchased a few and will be back for more, the varieties, the colors, the pimples!



For the Record,

This day came in breezy here, but not tropical storm weather, thank goodness. I don't know how our Canadian neighbors faired, but all is well at the old homestead in Machiasport, Maine, far Downeast Maine. Heavy, heavy rains flooded the lane into the house, but the power stayed on for our neighbors and the trees stayed put. Phew.



All hands relieved.