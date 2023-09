Pencil Case Arrangement

One of my favorite parts of our monthly Garden Club meetings are the Horticultural and Artistic assignments. Not everyone participates, but I try to . The prompts this month were, an arrangement of dahlias(we have none), or an artistic arrangement in a pencil case.



We had an excellent speaker who educated us on the fine art of pruning and the simple tools needed.





For the Record,

This day came in with lovely weather to end a rainy, humid and hot summer.





All hands happy