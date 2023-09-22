Hallway Cats

Fianna on the stair, Raven between railings. We can also credit Raspberry and Max for all the scratches on the railing from scary circus walks that gave us heart attacks. We are both surprised that Reckless Raven has not attempted teetering across as yet. Yesterday, she used one of her 9 lives as she careened down (on a run), from the sill of our big half moon window. She landed in an aloe vera plant, on the table below, unhurt, thankfully!



For the Record,

This day came in cool and lovely before a rain and stormy weekend. My new Apple Watch Ultra2 arrived this afternoon, BIG and beautiful. I'm soon ready to set it up.



All hands happy it is FRIDAY.