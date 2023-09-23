Sign up
Photo 3129
Yes Raven...
Summer is over, and it sure feels like it today.
“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.”
Oscar Wilde
For the Record,
This day came in very chilly with a cold rain. We went from a summer day to fall in one rotation of the earth.
All hands cozy with the gas fireplace
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3129
photos
79
followers
41
following
Tags
firstdayoffall
