Previous
Yes Raven... by berelaxed
Photo 3129

Yes Raven...

Summer is over, and it sure feels like it today.

“And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.”
Oscar Wilde


For the Record,
This day came in very chilly with a cold rain. We went from a summer day to fall in one rotation of the earth.

All hands cozy with the gas fireplace
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise