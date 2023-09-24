Evening Rain

It's the wettest late summer into fall that I can remember. It was a cool and now drizzly, now pelting day. We attended a lovely Memorial Service for my friend Mary's older sister. Gregory put together a slide show of photos I helped digitize, adding perfect music. It was a truly beautiful service.
If all were rain and never sun,
No bow could span the hill;
If all were sun and never rain,
There’d be no rainbow still.
Christina Georgina Rossetti
For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy yet again.