Evening Rain by berelaxed
Evening Rain

It's the wettest late summer into fall that I can remember. It was a cool and now drizzly, now pelting day. We attended a lovely Memorial Service for my friend Mary's older sister. Gregory put together a slide show of photos I helped digitize, adding perfect music. It was a truly beautiful service.

If all were rain and never sun,
No bow could span the hill;
If all were sun and never rain,
There’d be no rainbow still.
Christina Georgina Rossetti

For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy yet again.

All hands happy to be home and cozy
Betsey

