Peppermint Tea

I had my Moderna Covid booster yesterday. I woke up feeling pretty wretched this morning. A red, sore injection spot, vice grip headache and sore joints. I googled the symptoms and found that I was enjoying most of the worst side effects. Later this afternoon I had some peppermint tea for some slight nausea. Raven, nurse in training, did spend some time tending to me, but she needs more training to surpass our old Dr. Max. Fianna has no interest in doctoring. I’m sure I will feel more like myself tomorrow, and this is better than being down with Covid.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with stiff breezes, but no rain at the moment.



All hands happy to be boosted. My flu shot arm is only a tiny bit uncomfortable.