Fianna and the Hat

a hat of

the season

appeared from

thin air. little

fianna clare

could barely

stare and

sniff at that

pointed thing,

just sitting there

reeking of

spider cakes,

eye of newt, the

biting aromas

of very nasty,

lumpy, soups.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with increasing clouds. The nights are cooler, the season of drawing in, finally begins.



All hands horrified by the news and begging for PEACE.