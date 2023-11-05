Previous
Maple in the Middle by berelaxed
Photo 3172

Maple in the Middle

"Our lives are like islands in the sea, or like trees in the forest.

The maple and the pine may whisper to each other with their leaves ... But the trees also commingle their roots in the darkness underground, and the islands also hang together through the ocean's bottom."

— William James

They mingle together when fallen as well, a carpet of colors on a canvas of green.

We spent the ' time change' day doing cleaning jobs inside and in the old barn. Everything seems a bit off, the whole week will feel this way. I'm glad I'm a retired teacher, these time change weeks are always difficult for children too. Could we just stay on Standard Time?

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with sun and clouds.

All hands begging for PEACE
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
869% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I am glad to be retired this year. The Sunday of time change never bothers me but Monday is when it would really hit. But not having to show up for work I think it won't be as bad. I can go to bed early or get up late - the only problem is getting Two on the new schedule. Do you have that problem? IF so I feel sorry because you have it twice over.
November 5th, 2023  
Betsey ace
@joansmor Well, T gets up early to go to work still, so she does the morning feeding. Amazingly, these two cats do not haunt us early in the morning for breakfast, the first ever in my long line of felines. I'm glad you are retired and can do as you wish most days!
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise