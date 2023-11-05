Maple in the Middle

"Our lives are like islands in the sea, or like trees in the forest.



The maple and the pine may whisper to each other with their leaves ... But the trees also commingle their roots in the darkness underground, and the islands also hang together through the ocean's bottom."



— William James



They mingle together when fallen as well, a carpet of colors on a canvas of green.



We spent the ' time change' day doing cleaning jobs inside and in the old barn. Everything seems a bit off, the whole week will feel this way. I'm glad I'm a retired teacher, these time change weeks are always difficult for children too. Could we just stay on Standard Time?



For the Record,

This day came in warmer with sun and clouds.



All hands begging for PEACE

