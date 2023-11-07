"Please don't 'leaf' me outside!"

“I wonder if leaves feel lonely when they see their neighbors falling?”

— John Muir





I caught a glimpse of this lonely leaf hanging on the glass storm door handle and knew I had my blip for today. I let 'her' in and Raven has had some fun.



I'm busy inside, switching some seasonal clothing, coats and shoes. It's sunny and warm today, but his weather will not last as we creep towards the middle of November before we know it.



For the Record,

This day came in with a milky sky, and showers, but the blue sky and warmer temps finally won out.



All hands begging for PEACE