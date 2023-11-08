Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
Caught, out of the Blue
"It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it."
~ Diana Gabaldon
It was chilly with bright blue skies today. The cats beg to go out on the piazza, but don't last very long in the screened in chill. It gets dark so early now, it feels like November.
For the Record,
This day came in with blue skies today, but a cold rain is on the way tomorrow.
All hands begging for Peace
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3175
Tunia McClure
ace
Everyone here seems to have pulled out their shorts and flip-flops. So warm.
November 8th, 2023
