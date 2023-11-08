Caught, out of the Blue

"It was a beautiful, bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it."



~ Diana Gabaldon





It was chilly with bright blue skies today. The cats beg to go out on the piazza, but don't last very long in the screened in chill. It gets dark so early now, it feels like November.



For the Record,

This day came in with blue skies today, but a cold rain is on the way tomorrow.



All hands begging for Peace