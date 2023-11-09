Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3176
Rainy Red
“Red leaves the other colors blushing with emotions.”
-Anthony T. Hincks
For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy. I was at a new member Garden Club Tea this morning, and one of the new members said she saw a few snowflakes mixed with the sleet, early today.
All hands begging for PEACE.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3176
photos
78
followers
41
following
870% complete
View this month »
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leafseries
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous red
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close