Rainy Red by berelaxed
Photo 3176

Rainy Red

“Red leaves the other colors blushing with emotions.”
-Anthony T. Hincks

For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy. I was at a new member Garden Club Tea this morning, and one of the new members said she saw a few snowflakes mixed with the sleet, early today.

All hands begging for PEACE.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
870% complete

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous red
November 10th, 2023  
