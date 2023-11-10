Sign up
Photo 3177
Autumn Sunset
The sky was ablaze as the darkness rushed in behind it. I'm still getting used to the Standard Time late afternoons. Today was cloudy, but the sunset was spectacular, and it's Friday, yay!
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but not as cold as yesterday. The weekend
looks clear.
All hands begging for PEACE.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
