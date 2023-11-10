Previous
Autumn Sunset by berelaxed
Autumn Sunset

The sky was ablaze as the darkness rushed in behind it. I'm still getting used to the Standard Time late afternoons. Today was cloudy, but the sunset was spectacular, and it's Friday, yay!

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but not as cold as yesterday. The weekend
looks clear.

All hands begging for PEACE.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

