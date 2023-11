Leach Pond Trail, Borderland State Park

We met friends today, saw their new apartment and had lunch out together. After lunch we went to Borderland State Park in North Easton Massachusetts. The weather was sunny and crisp, a beautiful day for a 3 mile walk.



It's been a fun and relaxing weekend with family and friends. Tomorrow we're getting together with two friends. Two of the 'Irish Rovers' who we went to Ireland with in 2019.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. Looks like we're having a frosty night as well.



All hands begging for Peace