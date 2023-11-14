Sign up
Something is 'lumbering' through our woods...
...and it's enormous!
"Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world."
-John Muir
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and clear with temps in the high 40s till the sun began to go dip lower.
All hands begging for PEACE
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
