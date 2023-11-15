Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3182
Backyard Buck
"We are part of the earth and it is part of us… the deer, the horse, the great eagle: these are our brothers.”
– Chief Seattle.
This beautiful creature was inspecting our bird feeders this morning. I managed to slip out with my 300mm and caught a couple of shots before he bounded off into our woods. What a glorious sight.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool, tomorrow is supposed to be much warmer, we'll see.
All Hands begging for PEACE
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3182
photos
78
followers
41
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easternwhitetaileddeer
Junan Heath
ace
WOW! Gorgeous capture!
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close