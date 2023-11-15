Previous
Backyard Buck by berelaxed
Backyard Buck

"We are part of the earth and it is part of us… the deer, the horse, the great eagle: these are our brothers.”
– Chief Seattle.

This beautiful creature was inspecting our bird feeders this morning. I managed to slip out with my 300mm and caught a couple of shots before he bounded off into our woods. What a glorious sight.

This day came in sunny and cool, tomorrow is supposed to be much warmer, we'll see.

WOW! Gorgeous capture!
November 15th, 2023  
