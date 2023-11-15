Backyard Buck

"We are part of the earth and it is part of us… the deer, the horse, the great eagle: these are our brothers.”

– Chief Seattle.



This beautiful creature was inspecting our bird feeders this morning. I managed to slip out with my 300mm and caught a couple of shots before he bounded off into our woods. What a glorious sight.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cool, tomorrow is supposed to be much warmer, we'll see.



All Hands begging for PEACE