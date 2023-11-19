Tusk-less Wood Boar

"The twisted tree lives its life, while the right tree ends up in planks."

- Chinese proverb.





This tusk-less, wild boar-like tree obviously suffered some damage in it's youth, but persisted and now watches over our woods. It does look pretty foreboding.





We've been watching the Icelandic volcano news. What an amazing country, we have traveled there four times and been in awe of the landscape and the wonderful Icelandic people. Fingers crossed. It's perilously close to an evacuated town of 3400, a geothermal-power plant the supplies 30K folks with energy from below the surface of the earth, the International airport at Keflavik and the healing and fantastic Blue Lagoon.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold, our warm spell is over.





All hands begging for Peace