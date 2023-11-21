John & Priscilla Alden

I wrote this poem for my Blipfoto journal eleven years ago. I thought I would add the old words to my 365 journal as Thanksgiving Day approaches.



Waxy Past



seafaring mayflower pilgrim

passenger priscilla, who so loved john

begat a son named david

and prospered

by strange shores.



one child with many siblings

he, along with mary

skippered on their DNA

down through the generations

shaped strong by tidal rhythms,

in spray of sea and swell.



mothers, fathers, and their children,

elders, farmers, simple folk

toiling, thriving,

sailing outward,

sailing onward bravely

they plyed that eastern shore.



molded, formed and strengthened

nurtured strong

by clear sea air

they stayed fast

steered true, the years gave way.



suddenly this morning,

as candles from past they

stared seaward from my mantle

two waxy faces careworn,

becalmed and etched by time.



years three hundred seventy eight

have passed since that david's birth.

still on, his line sails surging

downwind inside my veins.

moored fast, firmly anchored,

i lie safe and sound onshore.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold before a rainy day tomorrow.



All hands Thankful