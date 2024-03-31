Ireland, Day One

We had a very comfortable flight and arrived on time very early this morning. It was quite dark, so we waited until first light to embark on our travels for the day. Trish was excellent once again at the wheel, adjusting to driving on the left while sitting on the right. We drove to a marvelous place to walk, Cratloe Wood and were immediately immersed and surrounded by the most amazing bird songs. I saw and heard my favorite, the European robin and was treated to my first sighting of a gorgeous blue tit. Magical moss covered trees with climbing ivy, gorse, oaks and conifers graced our two hour walk. From there we meandered along the green fields, stone walls and beach towns on our drive to Ennistymon. T is tucked in, we’ve been up since early Saturday morning. We had a meal at a local restaurant, unpacked, and settled in to a wonderful apartment. We just returned at 8 after a walk around town and the local cascades.



We had sun and a quick rain shower as we were driving. The sunset tonight over the river was lovely, it’s supposed to be dry tomorrow too. We shall see what tomorrow brings, but I know we will at least catch a glimpse of the Burren. We have a guided walk there scheduled for Tuesday, my 75th Birthday.



For the Record,

This day came with a landing at Shannon Airport in the dark, but the sun rose and the day was perfect.



All hands so very happy.

