Ireland, Day Three

We went on a guided, inspirational and contemplative walk this morning to the ruins of a 10th Century church and Holy Well. The weather was grand as we walked on flat Burren limestone, green pastures and through clever openings in gorgeous dry, stone walls. Pius Murray, our guide was amazing, a retired teacher with a wealth of information to share. The experience was very moving, the perfect way to begin another year around the sun.



We then drove to the Flaggy Shore walked on the beach and saw stones and rocks so different from our Atlantic Coast. Dinner in Ballyvaughn and back to our cozy apartment in Ennistymon. A truly Royal Day as our friend Dolly says!



For the Record

This day came in with clouds the bright blue skies till late afternoon, fantastic!



All hands so happy