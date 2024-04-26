The old pear tree

This tree is directly outside of one of our west facing windows. I caught the new blooms bathed in the afternoon sun. I'm 75 and this tree has always been an established 'adult' tree for as long as I have known and loved her. I spent a lot of time in this house with my beloved maternal grandparents when I was growing up next door. I moved back here in the late 70s to help my aging grandmother who to lived until 96, passing away in 1989.



The tree produced pears through the years, but we never had any kind of edible crop. T and I had it trimmed and sprayed, giving it a new lease on life. That season is produced a multitude of pears that we collected in a wheelbarrow and were actually delicious. It has a few hollow areas, loved by generations of chipmunks, nested titmice and zillions of squirrels who play in her branches. The bluejay sentries love it and as you can tell, so do I.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and sunny.



All hands happy