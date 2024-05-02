Pansies





"Pray, love, remember: and there is pansies, that's for thoughts."



William Shakespeare, Hamlet (c. 1600-1602), Act IV, scene 5, line 176.





I'm hard pressed to name a favorite flower, but the sweet faced pansy would be high on the list if you forced me. This painting was done in 2016 and remains in my collection, hanging in our downstairs hallway. Photography and painting in oils occupy much of my day, so I thought I would share some completed paintings now and then.



Fun Fact : William E. “Ink” Bonney

Shortly after the Civil War, Hanoverian William E. Bonney became famous for the high-quality ink he manufactured and sold out of his home on Broadway in Hanover, Massachusetts.

William E. Bonney moved to Hanover in 1865 when he purchased a two-story white house on Broadway. At this time, there were very few ink manufacturers in the United States; and those companies who did produce ink jealously guarded their recipes. Thus, Bonney had to do much patient experimentation in order to come up with his own recipe for quality ink. Once Bonney started selling his own ink, companies quickly noticed that Bonney’s ink was of a higher quality than his competitors, and it did not take long for William to earn the nickname “Ink” Bonney.

Bonney conducted his ink business out of his Broadway property for 40 years, when an accident caused him to go nearly blind. His daughter, Cora Bonney, tried to continue the business, but it soon became too difficult for her to handle. Eventually, Cora sold the Bonney dyes and formulas to Carter Ink Company.

The glass inkwells pictured below have “W.E. Bonney” stamped on them, and they have become a very valuable and rare collector’s item. It is not know where these glass inkwells were manufactured, and it is difficult to find one intact today. In 1969, the Bonney ink factory was remodeled to become a private residence. Renovations turned up dozens of broken “Bonney inkwells.”

Today, the Hanover Historical Society owns several Bonney inkwells. They are displayed at the Stetson House in the Early Industry Gallery. Come visit us to see these rare inkwells and learn more about William E. “Inkwell” Bonney!"





