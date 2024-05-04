Sign up
Previous
Photo 3354
May the 4th be with you.
From the Raspberry Archives...
As many have said, "it never gets old." Plus, the chance to show adorable Raspberry in her Princess Leia hat can't be missed. She was so sweet.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and cloud, and spring birds.
All hands happy.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3354
photos
82
followers
42
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raspberry
