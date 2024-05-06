Previous
Papa Oriole by berelaxed
Photo 3356

Papa Oriole

One of the most beautiful returning spring birds, the Baltimore Oriole.

It's very late after a long and contentious Town Meeting, American Democracy at work in New England. I offer a colorful bird before crawling to bed.

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds, but the sun appeared and the temps hit the 70s!

All hands tired
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
gorgeous bird
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise