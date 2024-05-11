Previous
Look who turned 7! by berelaxed
Look who turned 7!

Our great niece, Nora Jo had a game today and a 7th Birthday celebration with the family later in the afternoon. She was so happy on her big day.

This day came in cold and raw. We were chilly on the sidelines at the game. She and her teammates are just learning, but they have fun.


All hands happy to have this wonderful little girl in our lives.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
