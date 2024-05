My Mother, 1921-2007

Happy Mother's Day. A very peaceful and happy Sunday to all who mother. Here is a collage of mine, from her early years, high school, college, wedding and two children. Ellen, 1921-2007, first grade teacher, lover of family, Early American antiques, cooking, art, books, poetry and the coast of Maine.







For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds.





All hands loving May's flowering trees.