Previous
Toad by berelaxed
Photo 3365

Toad

working over thyme.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and muggy, very different than yesterday, shades actually of last summer minus the ever present raindrops.

All hands loving all the spring creatures. I'm trying to befriend our bumblebees after all I learned doing yesterday's blip.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise