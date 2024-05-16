Previous
Rainy Day Hummer by berelaxed
Rainy Day Hummer


Mrs. was here on a wet morning for some liquid breakfast as she started her day at Dogcorner Cottage.

For the Record,
This day came in dark and rainy. We're going to Cape Cod tomorrow, I hope that the weather improves.

All hands loving the emerging greens of spring.
16th May 2024

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
Betsey
CC Folk ace
Excellent capture!
May 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful photo. Have a grand time on The Cape.
May 16th, 2024  
