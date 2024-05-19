Previous
Sunday on Cape Cod by berelaxed
Photo 3369

Sunday on Cape Cod

We left Provincetown about 11 this morning and drove to Cotuit, a section of Barnstable. We went to see exhibits at the small and very special Cahoon Museum of American art. The exhibits were enchanting, after a long look we felt a bit hungry and stopped for the best thing to eat on Cape Cod, seafood. We were all feeling like having something fried or extra rich. P had a fried clam roll, T, fried scallops and clams, and I had lobster macaroni & cheese. We all cleaned our plates! Now we are back at Dogcorner Cottage, and all ready to turn in early after P's great birthday weekend celebration.

The partying lobsters were in a tiny, under-glass display, at the inn turning the tables on humans!

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with drizzle.

All hands happy
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What a fabulous day! The friends, the art and the food!
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise