Sunday on Cape Cod

We left Provincetown about 11 this morning and drove to Cotuit, a section of Barnstable. We went to see exhibits at the small and very special Cahoon Museum of American art. The exhibits were enchanting, after a long look we felt a bit hungry and stopped for the best thing to eat on Cape Cod, seafood. We were all feeling like having something fried or extra rich. P had a fried clam roll, T, fried scallops and clams, and I had lobster macaroni & cheese. We all cleaned our plates! Now we are back at Dogcorner Cottage, and all ready to turn in early after P's great birthday weekend celebration.



The partying lobsters were in a tiny, under-glass display, at the inn turning the tables on humans!



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with drizzle.



All hands happy