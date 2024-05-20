Sign up
Previous
Photo 3370
World Bee Day 2024
May 20 marks the birth anniversary of Anton Jansa, a pioneer of modern beekeeping, born in 1734.
This is a Carpenter Bee collecting pollen on one of our Holly Bushes. The bush must be so stressed, it's not just the bees who find it delightful, the deer have munched on most of the leaves!
For the Record,
This day came in quite dismal, but the sun appeared and the week is supposed to be incredibly warm.
All hands happy
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3370
photos
79
followers
42
following
923% complete
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
Tags
worldbeeday
Joan Robillard
ace
GReat capture
May 21st, 2024
