World Bee Day 2024 by berelaxed
Photo 3370

World Bee Day 2024

May 20 marks the birth anniversary of Anton Jansa, a pioneer of modern beekeeping, born in 1734.


This is a Carpenter Bee collecting pollen on one of our Holly Bushes. The bush must be so stressed, it's not just the bees who find it delightful, the deer have munched on most of the leaves!


For the Record,
This day came in quite dismal, but the sun appeared and the week is supposed to be incredibly warm.


20th May 2024 20th May 24

