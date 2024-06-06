Previous
A thank you from the Raspberry Archives

Today is the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. All the cats and humans who have enjoyed freedom and democracy after the bravery and sacrifice of that day say thank you.

I was born five years after. My dad served in the US Army Air Corps, far from Normandy, stationed in India, servicing the planes of the Hump Pilots. The bravery of the soldiers involved in those perilous D-Day landings along the Normandy coast is unrivaled. Their sacrifices ultimately led to the liberation of Europe. We thank the men who stormed those beaches today.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with promised rain to wash away the pollen, but we've only had a sprinkle so far.

All hands sneezing!
