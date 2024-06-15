Grasshopper Groceries

More than 200 species of birds are known to feed on grasshoppers. Even seed-eating species, such as sparrows, depend on insects for high-protein food during the breeding season.





I watched this wren resting on a small conifer near the nesting box. The hungry nestlings were in for quite a delicious grasshopper treat. She delivered it with pride, I could hear them making little noises, then she promptly flew out in search of more good groceries for her gang.





I was afraid the wren nest had suffered the same sad fate as the robin nest in a nearby pine, but the wrens have successfully defended their brood from the nasty bluejay raids.





We had a busy day, picking up our CSA( Community Supported Agriculture) bag of fresh spring greens, then a lunch at a cool cheese shop, the Bloomy Rind. We came home to some yard work, and a supper including lots of greens and radishes picked up today.





For the Record,

This day came in with warm sun and low humidity.





All hands busy.