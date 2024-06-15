Previous
Grasshopper Groceries by berelaxed
Grasshopper Groceries

More than 200 species of birds are known to feed on grasshoppers. Even seed-eating species, such as sparrows, depend on insects for high-protein food during the breeding season.


I watched this wren resting on a small conifer near the nesting box. The hungry nestlings were in for quite a delicious grasshopper treat. She delivered it with pride, I could hear them making little noises, then she promptly flew out in search of more good groceries for her gang.


I was afraid the wren nest had suffered the same sad fate as the robin nest in a nearby pine, but the wrens have successfully defended their brood from the nasty bluejay raids.


We had a busy day, picking up our CSA( Community Supported Agriculture) bag of fresh spring greens, then a lunch at a cool cheese shop, the Bloomy Rind. We came home to some yard work, and a supper including lots of greens and radishes picked up today.


For the Record,
This day came in with warm sun and low humidity.


All hands busy.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
*lynn ace
Love this shot and your narrative.
June 16th, 2024  
