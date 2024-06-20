Previous
Trying so hard to keep cool by berelaxed
Trying so hard to keep cool

Tom turkey and his pals, Dick and Harry know that the woods behind the barn seems like the coolest place to be. Heavy tree canopy, cool ground cover and only flickering sunlight.


For the Record,
This day came in hot and now it's Extremely hot. We don't see temperatures like this normally in June. Northern Maine, where I taught from 1971-73 is in desperate heat, this part of Maine is on the Canadian Border and NEVER ever sees heat like this.

Fianna has stayed out on the screened piazza all day. The door is open wide enough for her to come in, but out she has stayed.She loves watching the natural world pass her by. Raven is tucked in a chair in a warmer room in the house.

All hands cool inside the house and office.
