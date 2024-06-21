Sign up
Previous
Photo 3403
"I'm chewing over a...
...four leaf clover..."
This is quite a tiny bunny, and an even tinier one was munching away not far from this one. We have added a lot of clover to our grass, making the rabbits so happy.
For the Record,
This day came in quite warm, but the temperature has fallen and the heatwave has broken. Thank Goodness!
All hands glad it's Friday
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
3
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
rabbitandclover
Corinne C
ace
What a great capture!
June 22nd, 2024
