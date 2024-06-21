Previous
Photo 3403

"I'm chewing over a...


...four leaf clover..."

This is quite a tiny bunny, and an even tinier one was munching away not far from this one. We have added a lot of clover to our grass, making the rabbits so happy.

For the Record,
This day came in quite warm, but the temperature has fallen and the heatwave has broken. Thank Goodness!

All hands glad it's Friday
