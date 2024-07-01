Machiasport, Day 4...Peace

Peace of the River

by Glendora Gosling and Viola Wood



Peace I ask of thee , O river;

Peace, Peace, Peace.

When I learn to live serenely,

Cares will cease.

From the hills I gather courage,

Vision of the day to be.

Strength to lead and faith to follow,

All are given unto me.

Peace I ask of thee , O river;

Peace, Peace, Peace.



We sang this at my beloved Camp Kiwanee. I felt it tonight as we stood on the edge of the bluff over looking the Machias River, Round island and the Machias Bay.



For the Record,

This day came in absolutely gorgeous, warm with a beautiful breeze. I spent most of the day outside, enjoying every minute.





All hands so happy to be here.