Machiasport, Maine Day 5 by berelaxed
Machiasport, Maine Day 5

Two happy cats and two happy people spent a warm and sunny day in one of the most peace spots in this crazy world.

For the Record,
This day came in with glorious warm and breezy weather.

All hands happy
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
